Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Insider Madre Armelle De Sells 4,027 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) insider Madre Armelle De sold 4,027 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total transaction of $470,273.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 88,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,721.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Datadog stock traded up $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 438,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,786,362. The firm has a market cap of $37.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -952.58, a P/E/G ratio of 26.51 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. Datadog, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.34 and a 1 year high of $120.26. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.74.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $523.30 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 1.72% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 167.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 493.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 270.0% in the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 68.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDOG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Datadog in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $123.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.80.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

