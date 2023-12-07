David Aaron Lehman Sells 3,809 Shares of Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG) Stock

Pulmonx Co. (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) General Counsel David Aaron Lehman sold 3,809 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total value of $39,385.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 149,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,549,335.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ LUNG opened at $11.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 7.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.17. Pulmonx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $14.27. The company has a market cap of $439.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.09 and a beta of 0.66.
Pulmonx (NASDAQ:LUNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $17.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.67 million. Pulmonx had a negative return on equity of 43.93% and a negative net margin of 94.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pulmonx Co. will post -1.65 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in Pulmonx during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 229.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pulmonx by 61.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Pulmonx Corporation, a commercial-stage medical technology company, provides minimally invasive devices for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary diseases. It offers Zephyr Endobronchial Valve, a solution for the treatment of patients with hyperinflation associated with severe emphysema; and Chartis Pulmonary Assessment System, a balloon catheter and console system with flow and pressure sensors that are used to assess the presence of collateral ventilation.
