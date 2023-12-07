David Colo Purchases 1,000 Shares of MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI) Stock

MGP Ingredients, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) CEO David Colo acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $87.70 per share, for a total transaction of $87,700.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 83,782 shares in the company, valued at $7,347,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

MGP Ingredients Stock Performance

MGPI traded up $1.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,721. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.19 and its 200-day moving average is $104.91. MGP Ingredients, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.60 and a 52 week high of $124.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 5.59.

MGP Ingredients (NASDAQ:MGPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $211.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $210.11 million. MGP Ingredients had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 14.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that MGP Ingredients, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

MGP Ingredients Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. MGP Ingredients’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.86%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MGPI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of MGP Ingredients in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MGP Ingredients

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,531,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of MGP Ingredients by 3.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,372,000 after acquiring an additional 6,123 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in MGP Ingredients by 6.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in MGP Ingredients by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in MGP Ingredients by 289.0% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,849,000 after purchasing an additional 26,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.11% of the company’s stock.

MGP Ingredients Company Profile

MGP Ingredients, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies distilled spirits, branded spirits, and food ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Distillery Solutions; Branded Spirits; and Ingredient Solutions. The Distillery Solutions segment provides food grade alcohol for beverage applications that include bourbon and rye, whiskeys, as well as grain neutral spirits, include vodka and gin; and food-grade industrial alcohol, which is used as an ingredient in foods, personal care products, cleaning solutions, pharmaceuticals, and various other products.

