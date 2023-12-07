Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Stake Boosted by Shay Capital LLC

Shay Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) by 51.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,381 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the quarter. Shay Capital LLC’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.6% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 105,563 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $13,867,000 after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 9.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 81,700 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $10,732,000 after buying an additional 3,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 18.5% in the second quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 22,106 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 3,455 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,385.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Diamondback Energy news, EVP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total transaction of $425,302.02. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,319,031.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David L. Houston sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $1,252,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,810,385.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on FANG. StockNews.com began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Diamondback Energy from $173.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $189.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $140.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.69.

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $1.73 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $148.21. 274,420 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,037,687. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.41, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.89. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.01 and a 1-year high of $171.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $5.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 38.84%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $6.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diamondback Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.07%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

