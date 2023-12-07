Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) in a report released on Sunday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally stock opened at $1.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.32 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.80. Digital Ally has a 12 month low of $1.76 and a 12 month high of $7.59.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY – Free Report) by 159.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,457,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 1,512,005 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 4.56% of Digital Ally worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.64% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States. It operates through three segments: Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Entertainment. The company offers in-car digital video mirror systems for law enforcement; in-car digital video event recorder systems for commercial fleets; a suite of data management web-based tools to assist fleet managers in the organization, archival, and management of videos and telematics information; body-worn digital video systems for law enforcement and private security; and VuLink ecosystem that provides intuitive auto-activation functionality as well as coordination between multiple recording devices.

