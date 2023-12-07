Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 40.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,456 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFAC. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,027,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,340,000 after acquiring an additional 199,649 shares during the last quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Monograph Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,738,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,804,000 after purchasing an additional 280,026 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the second quarter worth about $2,316,000. WorthPointe LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. WorthPointe LLC now owns 2,134,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,965,000 after buying an additional 43,445 shares during the period. Finally, KM Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. KM Capital Management Ltd. now owns 82,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,235,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

DFAC opened at $27.62 on Thursday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $23.78 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.