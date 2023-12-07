Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF) Shares Gap Down to $59.50

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $59.50, but opened at $58.20. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares shares last traded at $58.32, with a volume of 1,606,456 shares changing hands.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Down 1.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.51 and a 200-day moving average of $60.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 73.8% during the 2nd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 6,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 306.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter.

About Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

