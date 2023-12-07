Divisar Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Divisar Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,169,516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 45,982 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean comprises 9.5% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $44,980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,539,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,136,000 after purchasing an additional 24,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,713,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $104,350,000 after purchasing an additional 112,769 shares during the period. Shapiro Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 2,090,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,394,000 after purchasing an additional 160,303 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,717,639 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,060,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its stake in Ultra Clean by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,599,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,508,000 after purchasing an additional 527,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Ultra Clean from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.33.

Ultra Clean Trading Up 2.1 %

UCTT traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.12. 24,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,961. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.75. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.15 and a 52-week high of $40.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.32 and a beta of 2.02.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $435.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.96 million.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ultra Clean

In other Ultra Clean news, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total transaction of $178,013.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,509.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ultra Clean news, insider Jeffrey L. Mckibben sold 4,200 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total transaction of $112,182.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $598,517.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jamie J. Palfrey sold 6,932 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.68, for a total value of $178,013.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,509.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,541 shares of company stock valued at $520,957 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

