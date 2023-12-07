Divisar Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG)

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Free Report) by 118.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,179,849 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,179,849 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Markforged were worth $2,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 554.2% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 25,876 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 30,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Markforged by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,701 shares during the last quarter. 52.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MKFG traded up $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.71. 420,232 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,825. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.95 and its 200-day moving average is $1.16. The company has a market cap of $140.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.46. Markforged Holding Co. has a twelve month low of $0.62 and a twelve month high of $2.30.

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $20.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.08 million. Markforged had a negative net margin of 100.83% and a negative return on equity of 24.07%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Markforged Holding Co. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. William Blair downgraded shares of Markforged from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $1.70 target price on shares of Markforged in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. It offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. The company serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

