Divisar Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,550,906 Shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX – Free Report) by 214.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,738,885 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,550,906 shares during the quarter. Stitch Fix accounts for approximately 3.0% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $14,395,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 178.0% during the first quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 3,679,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,803,000 after acquiring an additional 2,355,827 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Stitch Fix during the first quarter worth about $7,557,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 212.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,825,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,240,320 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 14.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,414,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Stitch Fix by 95.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,248,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SFIX. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Stitch Fix from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lowered their price objective on Stitch Fix from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.88.

In other Stitch Fix news, CAO Sarah Barkema sold 34,309 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.10, for a total transaction of $106,357.90. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SFIX traded up $0.08 on Thursday, reaching $3.82. 410,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,463,878. The firm has a market capitalization of $448.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.39 and its 200-day moving average is $3.77. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.63 and a 1-year high of $6.03.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $364.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $362.57 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 50.24% and a negative net margin of 10.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.46) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

