Divisar Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,472 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Comfort Systems USA accounts for about 1.4% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Comfort Systems USA worth $6,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FIX. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2,814.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 408 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 172.9% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. 94.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comfort Systems USA

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,412,284.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,288 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $417,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,155,525. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Sandbrook sold 5,000 shares of Comfort Systems USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.19, for a total transaction of $925,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,412,284.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,288 shares of company stock worth $1,906,490. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Comfort Systems USA Stock Up 2.1 %

NYSE:FIX traded up $3.92 on Thursday, reaching $190.46. 45,009 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,196. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $111.28 and a 12 month high of $202.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.75.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 25.39%. Comfort Systems USA’s revenue was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.52%.

Comfort Systems USA Company Profile

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

