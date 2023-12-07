DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 2.20% and a return on equity of 9.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

DLH Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DLHC opened at $14.33 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.77. DLH has a twelve month low of $9.01 and a twelve month high of $15.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.19 million, a P/E ratio of 27.04 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DLH

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DLHC. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in DLH by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 104,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 31,405 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in DLH by 63.6% during the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 144,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in DLH by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 112,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after acquiring an additional 10,710 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of DLH by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of DLH by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

About DLH

DLH Holdings Corp. provides technology-enabled business process outsourcing, program management solutions, and public health research and analytics services in the United States. It offers defense and veteran health solutions, including healthcare, technology, and logistics solutions to the VA, Defense Health Agency, Tele-medicine and Advanced Technology Research Center, Navy Bureau of Medicine and Surgery, and the Army Medical Research and Material Command.

