Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.10-7.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.42. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% to ~$38.41-38.79, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.55 billion.

DG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 13th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $200.00 to $181.00 in a report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $141.92.

Shares of DG opened at $133.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.72, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $251.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.83 and a 200-day moving average of $144.15.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 7th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.34% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is currently 24.18%.

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,966 shares in the company, valued at $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DG. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after buying an additional 994,813 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at $564,881,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Dollar General by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,956,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,853,000 after acquiring an additional 174,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar General by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,952,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,695,000 after purchasing an additional 113,758 shares in the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

