Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $133.92, but opened at $139.19. Dollar General shares last traded at $135.88, with a volume of 943,533 shares trading hands.

The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The firm had revenue of $9.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.33 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be issued a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 1st. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $117.00 to $116.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Dollar General from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $144.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.92.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In related news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $106.25 per share, with a total value of $212,500.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 30,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,290,137.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Dollar General

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its stake in Dollar General by 3.0% in the first quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management lifted its stake in Dollar General by 5.4% in the second quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 1,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Dollar General by 0.7% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 8,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,866,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Dollar General by 2.7% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $29.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

About Dollar General

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

