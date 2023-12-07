Driehaus Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,659 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GPC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 2.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,088,101 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,153,442,000 after acquiring an additional 481,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Genuine Parts by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,189,643 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,209,476,000 after purchasing an additional 171,000 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,860,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $612,531,000 after buying an additional 185,529 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 388.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $119,159,000 after buying an additional 2,577,514 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,032,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $511,903,000 after acquiring an additional 55,046 shares in the last quarter. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genuine Parts Stock Performance

Genuine Parts stock opened at $136.50 on Thursday. Genuine Parts has a twelve month low of $126.35 and a twelve month high of $186.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $19.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.44, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $137.30 and its 200 day moving average is $150.00.

Genuine Parts Dividend Announcement

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The specialty retailer reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 32.22%. Genuine Parts’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Genuine Parts’s payout ratio is currently 42.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GPC. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $178.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Genuine Parts from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Genuine Parts from $172.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Genuine Parts from $184.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.11.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, and individuals.

