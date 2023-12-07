Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell Sells 14,018 Shares of Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) CEO Rick M. Mcconnell sold 14,018 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total transaction of $765,803.34. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 516,097 shares in the company, valued at $28,194,379.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Dynatrace Trading Down 0.5 %

DT opened at $53.94 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.50. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.39 and a 1 year high of $55.87. The stock has a market cap of $15.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.07, a PEG ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $351.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.61 million. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 12.03% and a net margin of 13.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DT has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. DA Davidson raised shares of Dynatrace from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Dynatrace from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dynatrace

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 345,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,762,000 after buying an additional 8,038 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 7.1% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 50,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 3,395 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Dynatrace in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of Dynatrace by 7.3% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 104,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its stake in Dynatrace by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 140,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,959,000 after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

About Dynatrace

(Get Free Report)

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments. It operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.