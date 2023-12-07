Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.14 (NYSE:ECC)

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc. (NYSE:ECC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 17.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th.

Eagle Point Credit has a dividend payout ratio of 119.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Eagle Point Credit to earn $1.42 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 118.3%.

Eagle Point Credit Stock Performance

Shares of ECC opened at $9.61 on Thursday. Eagle Point Credit has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $11.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $529.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.04.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Eagle Point Credit ( NYSE:ECC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The investment management company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Eagle Point Credit had a net margin of 74.56% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.45 million. Analysts forecast that Eagle Point Credit will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ECC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Eagle Point Credit from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Eagle Point Credit in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Point Credit

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 234,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 59,027 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 4.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 202,965 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eagle Point Credit by 6.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 117,045 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 6,898 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Credit in the 1st quarter worth about $846,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Eagle Point Credit by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 59,638 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 14,083 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eagle Point Credit Company Profile

Eagle Point Credit Company Inc is a closed ended fund launched and managed by Eagle Point Credit Management LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests equity and junior debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations consisting primarily of below investment grade U.S.

