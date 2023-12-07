Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR) Shares Up 19.2%

Eastern Platinum Limited (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 19.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.16 and last traded at C$0.16. 116,601 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 49,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Eastern Platinum Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.16, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.29 million, a PE ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastern Platinum (TSE:ELR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$29.26 million for the quarter. Eastern Platinum had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 13.36%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eastern Platinum Limited will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Eastern Platinum

Eastern Platinum Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of platinum group metal (PGM) and chrome properties in South Africa. Its PGM deposits include platinum, palladium, rhodium, osmium, iridium, and ruthenium. The company principally holds 100% interest in the Crocodile River Mine located on the western limb and the Kennedy's Vale project on the eastern limb of Bushveld Complex (BCX); and the Mareesburg project situated on the eastern limb of the BCX.

