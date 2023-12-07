Edouard (Ed) Peter Buys 226,638 Shares of Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF) Stock

Duxton Farms Limited (ASX:DBF – Get Free Report) insider Edouard (Ed) Peter purchased 226,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$317,293.20 ($210,127.95).

Edouard (Ed) Peter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 4th, Edouard (Ed) Peter purchased 250,003 shares of Duxton Farms stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.40 ($0.93) per share, for a total transaction of A$350,004.20 ($231,790.86).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.71.

About Duxton Farms

Duxton Farms Limited primarily engages in the sowing and harvesting of dryland and irrigated crops in Australia. The company is also involved in the infrastructure maintenance and upgrade; trading and breeding of livestock; and sale of grains, pulses, and lucerne. It offers hay, cotton, wheat, barley, canola, and field peas, as well as cattle, sheep, and wool.

