Eisler Capital US LLC Decreases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Eisler Capital US LLC decreased its position in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 272,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,080 shares during the period. Pinterest makes up 0.3% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Pinterest by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,128,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,670,000 after acquiring an additional 958,619 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,476,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,580,000 after purchasing an additional 545,900 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Pinterest by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,743,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,670,073 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Pinterest by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 18,300,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,049,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Pinterest by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,143,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,861,000 after purchasing an additional 235,403 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total value of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,983,003.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 9,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.81, for a total transaction of $274,985.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 217,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,060,299.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.28, for a total transaction of $368,314.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 216,326 shares in the company, valued at $6,983,003.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,410 shares of company stock valued at $4,600,606 over the last quarter. 6.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PINS. New Street Research started coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pinterest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.10 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Pinterest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.34.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Shares of PINS traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.84. 1,698,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,328,650. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.56 and its 200 day moving average is $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $22.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -104.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.01. Pinterest, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $35.03.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $763.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.34 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 7.43% and a negative return on equity of 1.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; provides video, product, and idea pins; and offers organizing and planning tools. It shows organic recommendations and advertising engine based on pinners tastes and preferences; and enables pinners with shoppable product pins, which include price, color, and size that redirect to retailer websites.

Featured Stories

