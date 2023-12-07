Eisler Capital US LLC Invests $2.20 Million in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 42,822 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,201,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of Olin by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 8,872 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC increased its position in Olin by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 59,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Olin by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 729,900 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,510,000 after acquiring an additional 79,600 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,838,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $94,493,000 after acquiring an additional 71,298 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Olin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 35,404 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Olin in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Vertical Research lowered Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Olin from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Olin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Olin from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.27.

Shares of Olin stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $49.95. 138,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,428,615. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.42. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Olin had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Olin Co. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 8th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.62%.

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

