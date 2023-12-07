Eisler Capital US LLC Invests $3.33 Million in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 48,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,334,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 145.4% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC increased its stake in Johnson Controls International by 2,873.3% in the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 88.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Johnson Controls International

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total transaction of $5,404,263.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on JCI shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $68.08.

Johnson Controls International Stock Up 0.2 %

JCI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.13. 742,099 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,971,789. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $47.90 and a 1-year high of $70.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $51.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.77. The stock has a market cap of $37.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.50%.

Johnson Controls International Profile

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

