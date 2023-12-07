Eisler Capital US LLC Makes New Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Eisler Capital US LLC purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 24,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,307,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 93.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 1,447.1% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. BOKF NA bought a new position in Builders FirstSource in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in Builders FirstSource by 592.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Builders FirstSource alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BLDR. StockNews.com cut Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $188.00 to $152.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. B. Riley upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $128.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.14.

Builders FirstSource Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $145.38. 262,717 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,865,918. The stock has a market cap of $17.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 2.05. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a one year low of $63.52 and a one year high of $156.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $123.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.94.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 41.27% and a net margin of 9.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 13.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

(Free Report)

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, steel roof trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Builders FirstSource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Builders FirstSource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.