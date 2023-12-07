Eisler Capital US LLC Takes $4.48 Million Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Eisler Capital US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 52,679 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $4,475,000. Amphenol makes up approximately 0.2% of Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in Amphenol by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 13,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Amphenol by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 168,360 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $12,716,000 after acquiring an additional 6,405 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Amphenol by 56.7% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 264,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $19,906,000 after acquiring an additional 95,613 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $857,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. 93.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on APH shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $101.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Robert Livingston purchased 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares in the company, valued at $5,013,967.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP David M. Silverman sold 75,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.51, for a total value of $6,713,250.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $626,570. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert Livingston bought 11,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.81 per share, for a total transaction of $1,004,065.59. Following the transaction, the director now owns 59,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,013,967.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APH traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.38. The company had a trading volume of 387,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,556,520. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $85.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.33. The stock has a market cap of $55.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.27. Amphenol Co. has a 1 year low of $72.00 and a 1 year high of $92.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 24.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 18th. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

