Eisler Capital US LLC Trims Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Eisler Capital US LLC decreased its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the period. Eisler Capital US LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $1,685,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DPZ. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,884,266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,580,935,000 after purchasing an additional 28,157 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,657,572 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $546,784,000 after purchasing an additional 49,471 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,616,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $559,993,000 after purchasing an additional 306,750 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 56,942 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the fourth quarter worth approximately $369,800,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Up 5.1 %

NYSE DPZ traded up $20.00 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $412.54. 370,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 680,954. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 12 month low of $285.84 and a 12 month high of $415.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $365.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $362.32.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino’s Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total value of $149,859.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DPZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $455.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $430.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $440.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.08.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

