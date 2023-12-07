ENN Energy (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $24.89

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.89 and last traded at $25.71, with a volume of 62556 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.26.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research firms have recently commented on XNGSY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of ENN Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of ENN Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th.
Read Our Latest Report on ENN Energy
ENN Energy Trading Up 0.5 %
ENN Energy Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.2781 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 2nd.
About ENN Energy
ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructures; and integrated energy, and vehicle and ship refueling stations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than ENN Energy
- Your Comprehensive Guide to Investing in Bank Stocks
- GameStop: Better than expected is just plain bad news
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- 3 S&P 500 stocks with rising short interest
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Is Vimeo worth another look as it turns profitable?
Receive News & Ratings for ENN Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENN Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.