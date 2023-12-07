EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Position Reduced by WINTON GROUP Ltd

WINTON GROUP Ltd lowered its stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 75.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,542 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 14,197 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $520,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 6.2% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,635 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $21,359,000 after buying an additional 10,969 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in shares of EOG Resources by 196.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 7,593 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in EOG Resources by 18.2% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the second quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA increased its stake in EOG Resources by 21.0% during the second quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 122,241 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $152.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on EOG Resources from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.05.

EOG Resources Stock Down 1.8 %

EOG stock opened at $119.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $125.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.39. The company has a market capitalization of $69.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. On average, analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 16th. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

About EOG Resources

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

