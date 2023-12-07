Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,304 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 14,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 280.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,819 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,244,000 after buying an additional 748,630 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 10.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 25,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pacific Biosciences of California during the first quarter worth $286,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 50.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 103,966 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 25.8% during the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 115,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 23,693 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on PACB shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.80.

Pacific Biosciences of California Stock Performance

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $8.50 on Thursday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.74 and a 12-month high of $14.55. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -6.69 and a beta of 1.78.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.02. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 43.39% and a negative net margin of 182.34%. The firm had revenue of $55.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.32) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 72.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total transaction of $980,061.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,193,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 126,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,247,090 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pacific Biosciences of California Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

