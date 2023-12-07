Eqis Capital Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 16,703 Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,703 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southwestern Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Southwestern Energy by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,047 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Southwestern Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwestern Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on SWN shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Southwestern Energy from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Southwestern Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Southwestern Energy from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $7.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southwestern Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Southwestern Energy from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwestern Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

Southwestern Energy Stock Down 1.2 %

SWN opened at $6.33 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.28. Southwestern Energy has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 62.31% and a return on equity of 14.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwestern Energy will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwestern Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southwestern Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing. The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs located in Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Ohio, and Louisiana.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwestern Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwestern Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.