Eqis Capital Management Inc. Buys New Stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fisker Inc. (NYSE:FSR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Fisker by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 408,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 21,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Fisker by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 94,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 8,986 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in Fisker in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $303,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Fisker by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 6,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSR opened at $1.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $492.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 0.68. Fisker Inc. has a one year low of $1.40 and a one year high of $8.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

Fisker ( NYSE:FSR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $71.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.10 million. Fisker had a negative net margin of 638.74% and a negative return on equity of 113.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 512757.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fisker Inc. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FSR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fisker from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Fisker from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Fisker from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Fisker from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fisker presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.89.

Fisker Inc develops, manufactures, markets, leases, or sells electric vehicles. It operates through three segments: The White Space, The Value Segment, and The Conservative Premium segments. The company is also involved in asset-light automotive business. In addition, it offers fisker flexible platform agnostic design, a process that develops and designs electric vehicles in specific segment size.

