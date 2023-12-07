Eqis Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 418 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 641.6% in the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 70.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its position in Conagra Brands by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Conagra Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Conagra Brands

In other news, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 9,238 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.31 per share, for a total transaction of $252,289.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,205 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,511,748.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Conagra Brands Stock Performance

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.16 and a 12 month high of $41.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Conagra Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.15.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

