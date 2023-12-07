Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $202,000 Stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 403 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. owned 0.37% of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF worth $202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,880,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 196.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after buying an additional 28,858 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the second quarter valued at $255,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 52.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

CUT opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1-year low of $28.09 and a 1-year high of $33.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.86 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $30.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.01.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

