Eqis Capital Management Inc. Has $202,000 Stock Position in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC – Free Report) by 44.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 5,950 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 33.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 376,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after buying an additional 94,131 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in TPI Composites by 1.3% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,747,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $18,127,000 after buying an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TPI Composites by 9.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,953,605 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,369,000 after buying an additional 440,198 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC boosted its position in TPI Composites by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 176,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of TPI Composites during the second quarter worth $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TPIC opened at $2.54 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.87. TPI Composites, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $14.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 1.84.

TPI Composites ( NASDAQ:TPIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($1.09). TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 623.20%. The company had revenue of $372.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $377.81 million. Equities research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post -5.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TPIC shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Raymond James cut shares of TPI Composites from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of TPI Composites from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.08.

TPI Composites Profile

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the automotive industry; and field service inspection and repair services comprising diagnostic, repair, and maintenance services for wind blades to OEM customers, and wind farm owners and operators.

