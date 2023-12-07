Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $222,000 in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 3,089 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HIG. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 72.4% during the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 120.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 63.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 92.2% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Hartford Financial Services Group

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total transaction of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,915 shares of company stock valued at $5,819,695. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Performance

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $78.39 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.78 and a 200-day moving average of $72.57. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.25 and a 1 year high of $79.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.82.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on HIG. StockNews.com began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.43.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

