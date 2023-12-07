Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $234,000 in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,115 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,027,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,402,644,000 after buying an additional 94,095 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,442,087 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,487,905,000 after purchasing an additional 433,378 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,677,613 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $905,804,000 after purchasing an additional 276,958 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,239,904 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $500,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,996,824 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $442,408,000 after purchasing an additional 195,975 shares during the last quarter. 81.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Skyworks Solutions alerts:

Skyworks Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of SWKS opened at $100.30 on Thursday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.06 and a 12-month high of $123.69. The stock has a market cap of $15.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.33, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $93.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.96.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.10. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 5.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.37%.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total value of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 3,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.18, for a total transaction of $278,296.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,012,923.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 12,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total value of $1,148,916.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 89,482 shares in the company, valued at $8,050,695.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,088 shares of company stock valued at $2,269,636 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $112.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Summit Insights cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. BNP Paribas lowered Skyworks Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $115.88.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, power over ethernet, power isolators, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyworks Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyworks Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.