Eqis Capital Management Inc. Invests $235,000 in Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,513 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Danaos by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 808 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Danaos during the second quarter worth $45,000. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Danaos in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of Danaos during the 1st quarter worth $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaos alerts:

Danaos Stock Performance

Shares of Danaos stock opened at $68.94 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.50. Danaos Co. has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $71.90.

Danaos Increases Dividend

Danaos ( NYSE:DAC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The shipping company reported $7.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.63 by ($0.37). Danaos had a net margin of 59.29% and a return on equity of 20.98%. The company had revenue of $239.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $244.31 million. Equities analysts forecast that Danaos Co. will post 29.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from Danaos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.11%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DAC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Danaos in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAC

About Danaos

(Free Report)

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of March 7, 2023, it had a fleet of 68 containerships aggregating 421,293 twenty-foot equivalent units in capacity.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.