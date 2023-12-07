Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Grifols were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Grifols by 0.5% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 19,515,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $178,764,000 after acquiring an additional 103,445 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 10,293,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,863,000 after buying an additional 2,576,798 shares during the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,223,388 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,326,000 after buying an additional 701,008 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,530,510 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,760,000 after buying an additional 1,019,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Grifols by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,274,707 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,505,000 after buying an additional 1,759,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Grifols alerts:

Grifols Price Performance

Shares of GRFS opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.30. Grifols, S.A. has a 1 year low of $6.50 and a 1 year high of $10.97.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Grifols from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Grifols from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Grifols in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Grifols presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Grifols

Grifols Company Profile

(Free Report)

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada and internationally. The Biopharma segment provides plasma derivatives products, including Gamunex/Gamunex-C Immune Globulin Injection, Flebogamma Immune Globulin Intravenous, Xembify Immune Globulin Subcutaneous solution, HyperRAB Rabies Immune Globulin, Prolastin/Prolastin-C/Prolastin-C Liquid/Prolasplan/Prolastina/Pulmolast/Lynspad Alpha 1-Proteinase Inhibitor, Fanhdi and Alphanate, Antihemophilic Factor/von Willebrand factor Complex, Koate-DVI Antihemophilic Factor, Albutein/Albutein Flexbag/ Human Albumin Grifols/Plasbumin Albumin, and Vistaseal/Veraseal; and Tavlesse, a non-plasma derivative medicinal product.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grifols, S.A. (NASDAQ:GRFS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Grifols Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grifols and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.