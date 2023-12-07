Eqis Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report) by 7.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,848 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,128 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Harmony Gold Mining were worth $163,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HMY. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7,453.8% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 196,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 193,800 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Harmony Gold Mining by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,960,725 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $16,628,000 after buying an additional 269,069 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $1,480,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $2,916,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Harmony Gold Mining in the second quarter worth about $558,000. 28.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Harmony Gold Mining alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on HMY. StockNews.com cut shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Harmony Gold Mining from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. HSBC upgraded shares of Harmony Gold Mining from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Harmony Gold Mining from $3.80 to $3.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Harmony Gold Mining has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.40.

Harmony Gold Mining Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HMY opened at $6.02 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.94 and a 200 day moving average of $4.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.26. Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $6.34.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Profile

(Free Report)

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold. The company explores for uranium, silver, copper, and molybdenum deposits. It has eight underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface source operations in South Africa.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.