Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New $67,000 Investment in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TAST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 13,322 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP bought a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the second quarter valued at about $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 287.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 667,496 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 495,096 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 462.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,207,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,165,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637,485 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Carrols Restaurant Group Price Performance

TAST stock opened at $7.45 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $406.03 million, a P/E ratio of 124.17 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.66. Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.31 and a 52-week high of $8.18.

Carrols Restaurant Group Announces Dividend

Carrols Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:TAST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $475.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.38 million. Carrols Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 0.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 20th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Carrols Restaurant Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Carrols Restaurant Group news, VP Ahmad Filsoof sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $163,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,145.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 33.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Carrols Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their price objective on Carrols Restaurant Group from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Carrols Restaurant Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Carrols Restaurant Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

(Free Report)

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a restaurant company in the United States. The company operates as a Burger King and Popeyes franchisee. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

