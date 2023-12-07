Eqis Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,361 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $242,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ITRI. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Itron during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Itron by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 834 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. bought a new position in Itron in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Itron in the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $70.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.02, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.69. Itron, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.19 and a 12-month high of $79.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $560.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.78 million. Itron had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 3.62%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim began coverage on Itron in a research note on Monday, September 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut Itron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Itron in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Roth Mkm began coverage on Itron in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Itron from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.45.

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that help manage operations in the energy, water, and smart city space worldwide. It operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

