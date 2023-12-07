Eqis Capital Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,116 Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,116 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,685 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,264 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $20,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,692 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 572 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 55.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 1,388 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Shares of VRTS opened at $203.11 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.12 and a beta of 1.54. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.00 and a 1 year high of $248.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $190.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $198.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 13.10 and a quick ratio of 13.10.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ:VRTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The closed-end fund reported $6.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.04. Virtus Investment Partners had a return on equity of 18.32% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $197.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.68 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

