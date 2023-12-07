Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,105 Shares of Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report) by 22.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Assured Guaranty were worth $215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Assured Guaranty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Assured Guaranty by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Assured Guaranty in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on AGO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total value of $1,832,494.01. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,371,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,810,208.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 4.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Assured Guaranty Stock Performance

Assured Guaranty stock opened at $67.60 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.07. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $45.21 and a fifty-two week high of $69.21.

Assured Guaranty (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.10 million. Assured Guaranty had a net margin of 34.15% and a return on equity of 6.04%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Assured Guaranty Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is presently 14.89%.

Assured Guaranty Profile

(Free Report)

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.