Eqis Capital Management Inc. Sells 31,617 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 47.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,810 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 31,617 shares during the quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Transocean were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 754,540 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $3,449,000 after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Transocean by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 39,687 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 13,867 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,750,703 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $67,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972,278 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Transocean by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 94,062 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,461 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Transocean in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. 66.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RIG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of Transocean in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Transocean to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Transocean from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Transocean from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.80.

NYSE RIG opened at $5.72 on Thursday. Transocean Ltd. has a 1 year low of $3.65 and a 1 year high of $8.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.22 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 44.49% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

