Eqis Capital Management Inc. Takes $209,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Eqis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 43,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,000. 57.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IJT opened at $114.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.13. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a one year low of $102.64 and a one year high of $121.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $108.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.37.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 26th. This represents a $1.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

