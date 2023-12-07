Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 217.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 800,759 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 548,271 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.65% of Equifax worth $188,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,653,349 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,094,933,000 after buying an additional 69,255 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 53.3% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,599 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,965,000 after purchasing an additional 4,381 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the second quarter worth $212,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.3% during the second quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Equifax by 5.9% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 288,636 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,916,000 after purchasing an additional 16,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Equifax

In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Melissa D. Smith bought 914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $166.27 per share, with a total value of $151,970.78. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,704.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.58, for a total value of $1,166,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,496,372.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EFX shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on Equifax from $195.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Equifax from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Equifax from $173.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Equifax from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equifax has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Equifax Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of EFX traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $223.08. 92,380 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 818,147. The company has a market cap of $27.49 billion, a PE ratio of 53.21, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $189.76 and its 200-day moving average is $203.29. Equifax Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.95 and a 52 week high of $240.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.02). Equifax had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 19.15%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Equifax Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.97%.

Equifax Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

