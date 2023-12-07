ERC20 (ERC20) Price Up 17.5% Over Last 7 Days

ERC20 (ERC20) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 7th. ERC20 has a market capitalization of $11.47 million and $216.07 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ERC20 token can now be bought for approximately $0.0102 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, ERC20 has traded 17.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00005269 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00016780 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,352.39 or 1.00011255 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00009771 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00008538 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000701 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.52 or 0.00003496 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. It launched on October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ERC20 is erc20.tech. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ERC20 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 1,128,632,512.4217153 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.01015598 USD and is down -4.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $398.81 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ERC20 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.