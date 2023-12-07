EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM) CEO Eric Richard Remer Sells 5,669 Shares

EverCommerce Inc. (NASDAQ:EVCM – Get Free Report) CEO Eric Richard Remer sold 5,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total value of $54,875.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,825,208 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, October 3rd, Eric Richard Remer sold 4,013 shares of EverCommerce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $39,487.92.

Shares of NASDAQ EVCM traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,146. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.15 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day moving average is $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. EverCommerce Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.87 and a 52 week high of $13.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVCM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 603.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,493,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,914,000 after buying an additional 2,139,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in EverCommerce by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,551,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,485,000 after buying an additional 551,952 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,220,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in EverCommerce by 301.4% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,000 after buying an additional 336,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthgate Family Office LLC acquired a new position in EverCommerce in the 1st quarter valued at $3,112,000. 88.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on EVCM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of EverCommerce from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. TheStreet downgraded EverCommerce from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Raymond James cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on EverCommerce from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EverCommerce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.39.

EverCommerce Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software-as-a-service solutions for service-based small and medium sized businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's solutions include business management software that offers route-based dispatching, medical practice management, and gym member management solutions; billing and payment solutions comprising e-invoicing, mobile payments, and integrated payment processing; customer engagement applications, which include reputation management and messaging solutions; and marketing technology solutions that cover websites, hosting, and digital lead generation.

