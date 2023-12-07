Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Evoke Pharma Stock Down 2.9 %

NASDAQ:EVOK opened at $1.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.29, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.39. Evoke Pharma has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.56 million for the quarter. Evoke Pharma had a negative return on equity of 517.99% and a negative net margin of 176.93%.

About Evoke Pharma

Evoke Pharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, primarily focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of gastroenterological disorders and diseases. It offers Gimoti, a metoclopramide nasal spray to treat symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in adults.

