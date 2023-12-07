Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Insider Sells C$78,000.00 in Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.
Exco Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of XTC stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.73. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.98.
Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8841395 EPS for the current year.
About Exco Technologies
Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.
