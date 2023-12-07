Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC) Insider Sells C$78,000.00 in Stock

Exco Technologies Limited (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) insider Paul Robbins sold 10,000 shares of Exco Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.80, for a total transaction of C$78,000.00.

Exco Technologies Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of XTC stock traded up C$0.13 during trading on Thursday, reaching C$7.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.36, a current ratio of 2.48 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$305.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.31 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.73. Exco Technologies Limited has a 1-year low of C$6.88 and a 1-year high of C$8.98.

Exco Technologies (TSE:XTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C$0.08. The firm had revenue of C$160.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$161.00 million. Exco Technologies had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 7.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exco Technologies Limited will post 0.8841395 EPS for the current year.

Exco Technologies Dividend Announcement

About Exco Technologies

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. Exco Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.76%.

Exco Technologies Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells dies, molds, components and assemblies, and consumable equipment for the die-cast, extrusion, and automotive industries. It operates through two segments, Casting and Extrusion, and Automotive Solutions.

