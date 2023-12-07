Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $141.59

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $141.59 and last traded at $141.12, with a volume of 131564 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $139.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPE. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. HSBC started coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet raised Expedia Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Expedia Group from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $113.34 and a 200-day moving average of $110.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The online travel company reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 31.95% and a net margin of 6.70%. Analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the online travel company to reacquire up to 30.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.50, for a total transaction of $9,415,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,719,777. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 477 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.53, for a total value of $65,124.81. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,879.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 788.8% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,140 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $8,438,000 after purchasing an additional 68,461 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Expedia Group during the first quarter worth approximately $206,000. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,691 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Expedia Group by 25.0% during the second quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 500 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $510,000. 91.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz; Travelocity; Wotif Group; CheapTickets; ebookers; Expedia; Hotwire; CarRentals.com; Classic Vacations; and Expedia Cruise.

